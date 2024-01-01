Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Oshkosh
/
Oshkosh
/
Carrot Cake
Oshkosh restaurants that serve carrot cake
Piloras Cafe
910 North Main Street, Oshkosh
No reviews yet
Slice Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Piloras Cafe
Cinders - Charcoal Grill
1002 North main st., Oshkosh
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$6.99
More about Cinders - Charcoal Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Oshkosh
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Corn Dogs
Chai Lattes
Pizza Burgers
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Oshkosh to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(107 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(245 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(427 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston