Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Oshkosh

Go
Oshkosh restaurants
Toast

Oshkosh restaurants that serve carrot cake

Banner pic

 

Piloras Cafe

910 North Main Street, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Piloras Cafe
Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh image

 

Cinders - Charcoal Grill

1002 North main st., Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.99
More about Cinders - Charcoal Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Oshkosh

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Chai Lattes

Pizza Burgers

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Oshkosh to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston