Cheesecake in Oshkosh

Oshkosh restaurants
Oshkosh restaurants that serve cheesecake

Dockside Tavern image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dockside Tavern

425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (505 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.50
More about Dockside Tavern
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh image

 

Fox River Brewing Oshkosh

1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini NY Cheesecake GF$7.00
GANACHE CHEESECAKE$8.00
New York Style Cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache sits on a chocolate sponge cake base, all coated with chocolate sponge cake crumbs.
HOUSEMADE CHEESECAKE$8.00
More about Fox River Brewing Oshkosh

