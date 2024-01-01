Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Oshkosh

Oshkosh restaurants
Oshkosh restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Banner pic

 

Piloras Cafe

910 North Main Street, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, bread crumbs, house Caesar, cucumber,
red onion, tortilla. side chips and pickle
More about Piloras Cafe
Dockside Tavern image

 

Dockside Tavern

425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
More about Dockside Tavern

Green Bay

