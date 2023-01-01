Chocolate chip cookies in Oshkosh
Oshkosh restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Thunderbird Bakery & Cafe
240 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh
|Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside, this thin and delectable cookie is made with Certified Organic Spelt Flour from Meadowlark Organics (Ridgeview, WI) and boasts a nutty, caramel finish. Topped with flaked sea salt.
Ingredients: Sugar, butter, spelt flour, chocolate chips (Sugar, cacao beans, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin and vanilla), all purpose flour, brown sugar, egg, salt, baking soda, vanilla.
Contains: wheat, dairy, egg
The Bar - Oshkosh - 825 N. Washburn Street
825 N. Washburn Street, Oshkosh
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection
|$8.49
Our freshly baked-to-order cookie dessert is served in an iron skillet, warm and gooey, under a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.