Chocolate chip cookies in Oshkosh

Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside, this thin and delectable cookie is made with Certified Organic Spelt Flour from Meadowlark Organics (Ridgeview, WI) and boasts a nutty, caramel finish. Topped with flaked sea salt.

Ingredients: Sugar, butter, spelt flour, chocolate chips (Sugar, cacao beans, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin and vanilla), all purpose flour, brown sugar, egg, salt, baking soda, vanilla.

Contains: wheat, dairy, egg

