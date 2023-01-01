Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Oshkosh

Go
Oshkosh restaurants
Toast

Oshkosh restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Thunderbird Bakery & Cafe

240 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside, this thin and delectable cookie is made with Certified Organic Spelt Flour from Meadowlark Organics (Ridgeview, WI) and boasts a nutty, caramel finish. Topped with flaked sea salt.
Ingredients: Sugar, butter, spelt flour, chocolate chips (Sugar, cacao beans, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin and vanilla), all purpose flour, brown sugar, egg, salt, baking soda, vanilla.
Contains: wheat, dairy, egg
More about Thunderbird Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

The Bar - Oshkosh - 825 N. Washburn Street

825 N. Washburn Street, Oshkosh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection$8.49
Our freshly baked-to-order cookie dessert is served in an iron skillet, warm and gooey, under a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.
More about The Bar - Oshkosh - 825 N. Washburn Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Oshkosh

Chicken Wraps

Bruschetta

Pretzels

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Oshkosh to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston