Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Oshkosh
/
Oshkosh
/
Coleslaw
Oshkosh restaurants that serve coleslaw
Ardy & Ed's Drive In - 2413 S Main Street
2413 S Main Street, Oshkosh
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.49
More about Ardy & Ed's Drive In - 2413 S Main Street
Cinders - Charcoal Grill
1002 North main st., Oshkosh
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.99
More about Cinders - Charcoal Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Oshkosh
Waffles
Cookies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chocolate Cake
Nachos
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken
More near Oshkosh to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(604 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(348 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston