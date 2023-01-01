Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Oshkosh

Oshkosh restaurants
Oshkosh restaurants that serve cookies

Thunderbird Bakery & Cafe -

240 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh

Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside, this thin and delectable cookie is made with Certified Organic Spelt Flour from Meadowlark Organics (Ridgeview, WI) and boasts a nutty, caramel finish. Topped with flaked sea salt.
Ingredients: Sugar, butter, spelt flour, chocolate chips (Sugar, cacao beans, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin and vanilla), all purpose flour, brown sugar, egg, salt, baking soda, vanilla.
Contains: wheat, dairy, egg
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh

1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh

COOKIE SKILLET$8.00
