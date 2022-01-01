Fish and chips in Oshkosh
Oshkosh restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Ardy & Ed's Drive In
Ardy & Ed's Drive In
2413 S Main Street, Oshkosh
|Battered Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Kids Chicken O's Basket
|$5.19
|Cheese Curds
|$4.79
More about Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh
|WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS
|$12.00
White cheddar Kaufhold’s Kurds from Ellsworth, WI served with ranch dressing
|BEER CHEESE STEAKBURGER
|$16.00
Steakburger topped with bacon, beer cheese sauce, and mixed greens, on a pretzel bun
|CRUNCH TENDERS
|$13.00
2 of our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders, Fries and our Signature Brewhouse Dip.