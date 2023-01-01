Salmon in Oshkosh
Oshkosh restaurants that serve salmon
More about PARM - 1652 Oshkosh Ave
PARM - 1652 Oshkosh Ave
1652 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh
|Honey Thyme Salmon
|$26.00
Sweet Potato // Green Bean // Romesco // Agrodolce
More about Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
1501 Arboretum Drive, Oshkosh
|TERIYAKI SALMON
|$26.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, roasted potatoes, Szechuan asparagus, Teriyaki Glaze
|AVOCADO RANCH SALMON SALAD
|$22.00
Seared Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Greens, Spinach, Feta, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Poblano Corn, Avocado Ranch Dressing
|BAJA CITRUS SALMON TACOS
|$16.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, BAM Slaw, Orange Citrus Pico, Corn Torillia