Go
Toast

PROHIBITION

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

170 center ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (54 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Sports
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

170 center ave

Westwood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Iron Horse

No reviews yet

Restaurant, Cafe, and Gathering Place... Down By The Railroad Tracks

Westwood Prime Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Farmhouse Café & Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston