OSO Market & Kitchen

OSO Market & Kitchen was launched with the inspiration and life-long passion for delicious experiences, and the desire to answer the age old question of “what should I eat?” Created by husband and wife team and creators behind some of the country’s most notable restaurants. Most recently that of Dallas’s first and only official Michilin venue in the state of Texas, Bullion and BTG. OSO is a unique online marketplace that offers healthy and delicious weekly school or workplace lunches, family dinners, holiday treats, gift baskets, afternoon tea kits, and custom event catering delivered flawlessly every time right to your front door or event.

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Noodle Salad
curry tossed organic chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, scallions, ramen noodles, crushed peanuts, peanut-ginger dressing
Italian Wedding Soup
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.00
organic chicken breast, corn salsa, monterey jack cheese, black beans, roasted tomatoes, cilantro, wrapped in a jalapeño & cheese tortilla - served with a side of jalapeño ranch for dipping & sour cream
Hummus
OSO FABULOUS - try for yourself and you''ll see why our hummus is the best of the best - we're so sure that we'll double your money back if you disagree!
Location

N Central Expy

Richardson TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

