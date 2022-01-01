Go
Toast

Osprey Bistro

Great Pacific Northwest Food with Friendly Folk!

309 S Cloverdale Street ste A4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potato Salad$5.00
Served Warm
Fish/Arugula Salad$18.00
Changes Daily!
Burger$15.00
Hand Formed Paintedd Hills Chuck
Fries$6.00
See full menu

Location

309 S Cloverdale Street ste A4

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South Town Pie

No reviews yet

Pizza For Your Pie Hole!

Anju Bar and Eatery

No reviews yet

Anju is a Korean term for food eaten with alcohol...Bar food! Come try our unique Korean-inspired bar food and beverage offerings! Bringing a little of that LA and Korean bar culture to Seattle!

El Buho

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moonshot Coffee

No reviews yet

Thanks for making Moonshot Coffee possible. Together we can get through this.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston