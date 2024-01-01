Cobb salad in Osprey
Osprey restaurants that serve cobb salad
Max's Table
115 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.99
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, petite tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles and green goddess dressing
Mad Moe's - 106 N Tamiami Trail,
106 N Tamiami Trail,, Osprey
|COBB SALAD
|$16.00
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, chopped egg, bleu cheese crumbles.
Add protein to salad, chicken (+5), shrimp (+7), steak (+7), salmon (+8), grouper (+10)