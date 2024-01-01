Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Osprey
/
Osprey
/
Garlic Bread
Osprey restaurants that serve garlic bread
Local Pizza - Osprey
66 N Tamiami Trail, Osprey
No reviews yet
ROASTED GARLIC BREAD
$7.00
More about Local Pizza - Osprey
Mad Moe's - 106 N Tamiami Trail,
106 N Tamiami Trail,, Osprey
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$2.50
More about Mad Moe's - 106 N Tamiami Trail,
Browse other tasty dishes in Osprey
Shrimp Tacos
Tacos
Mahi Mahi
Cobb Salad
More near Osprey to explore
Sarasota
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Bradenton
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(9 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
No reviews yet
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 3.9
(48 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Sebring
No reviews yet
Naples
Avg 4.4
(198 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(322 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston