Tacos in Osprey

Osprey restaurants
Osprey restaurants that serve tacos

Max's Table

115 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey

Stavi's Tacos Mahi$13.99
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
Stavi's Tacos Shrimp$13.99
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
Stavi's Tacos Chicken$12.99
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
Mad Moe's - 106 N Tamiami Trail,

106 N Tamiami Trail,, Osprey

MAHI TACOS$14.00
Grilled or blackened, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
SHRIMP TACOS$14.00
Grilled or blackened, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
KID TACO$7.75
