Tacos in Osprey

Max's Table
115 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey
|Stavi's Tacos Mahi
|$13.99
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
|Stavi's Tacos Shrimp
|$13.99
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
|Stavi's Tacos Chicken
|$12.99
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
Mad Moe's - 106 N Tamiami Trail,
106 N Tamiami Trail,, Osprey
|MAHI TACOS
|$14.00
Grilled or blackened, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$14.00
Grilled or blackened, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
|KID TACO
|$7.75