Osseo restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Osseo

Osseo's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Indian
Must-try Osseo restaurants

3 Squares Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
Steak & Pierogies$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about 3 Squares Restaurant
Rock Elm at The Grove image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm at The Grove

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSEMADE TOTS$11.00
stuffed with loads of cheese and served with housemade bacon ketchup
BLTA$14.25
pecan smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough, garlic aioli
VAT 17 BURGER$16.75
Revier Farms beef, Vat 17 white cheddar, arugula, candied bacon, roasted garlic aioli
More about Rock Elm at The Grove
Malone’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Malone’s Bar & Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.
Firecracker Chicken Wrap$13.95
Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
Firecracker Shrimp$11.95
Cripsy shrimp tossed in our signature & homemade sweet and spicy firecracker sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce.
More about Malone’s Bar & Grill
Tandoor image

 

Tandoor

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Naan$2.75
Flower Mixed egg, salt, sugar and Oil and then Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.
Chicken Curry$18.00
Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.
Garlic Naan$3.50
Flower mixed with salt, sugar, egg and oil then mixed with Minced Fresh Garlic and cilantro and cooked in the Tandoor oven
More about Tandoor
Rock Elm Pub image

 

Rock Elm Pub

10401 93rd Ave, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rock Elm Pub
Max's on Main image

 

Max's on Main

7890 Main Street, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Max's on Main
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Wok - Maple Grove

11656 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Urban Wok - Maple Grove
Restaurant banner

 

Sawatdee and Zushiya - Maple Grove

7885 Main Street, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sawatdee and Zushiya - Maple Grove
