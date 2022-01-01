Osseo restaurants you'll love
Osseo's top cuisines
Must-try Osseo restaurants
More about 3 Squares Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3 Squares Restaurant
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$11.95
no. 1 kölsch beer batter, ellsworth curds, applesauce, roasted red pepper sambal
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Rock Elm at The Grove
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm at The Grove
15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove
|Popular items
|HOUSEMADE TOTS
|$11.00
stuffed with loads of cheese and served with housemade bacon ketchup
|BLTA
|$14.25
pecan smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough, garlic aioli
|VAT 17 BURGER
|$16.75
Revier Farms beef, Vat 17 white cheddar, arugula, candied bacon, roasted garlic aioli
More about Malone’s Bar & Grill
GRILL
Malone’s Bar & Grill
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$15.95
Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.
|Firecracker Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$11.95
Cripsy shrimp tossed in our signature & homemade sweet and spicy firecracker sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce.
More about Tandoor
Tandoor
15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove
|Popular items
|House Naan
|$2.75
Flower Mixed egg, salt, sugar and Oil and then Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.50
Flower mixed with salt, sugar, egg and oil then mixed with Minced Fresh Garlic and cilantro and cooked in the Tandoor oven
More about Urban Wok - Maple Grove
Urban Wok - Maple Grove
11656 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove
More about Sawatdee and Zushiya - Maple Grove
Sawatdee and Zushiya - Maple Grove
7885 Main Street, Maple Grove