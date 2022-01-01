Osseo bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Osseo restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Osseo

3 Squares Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Pierogies$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about 3 Squares Restaurant
Rock Elm at The Grove image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm at The Grove

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BOURBON BBQ BURGER$16.25
Revier Farms beef, cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, house pickles, bourbon bbq sauce
HOUSEMADE TOTS$11.00
stuffed with loads of cheese and served with housemade bacon ketchup
CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH$15.25
Montamore crusted sourdough, cheddar, house pickles & onions, bourbon bbq sauce
More about Rock Elm at The Grove
Malone’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Malone’s Bar & Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.
Firecracker Chicken Wrap$11.95
Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
Firecracker Chicken Wrap$13.95
Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
More about Malone’s Bar & Grill
Map

More near Osseo to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston