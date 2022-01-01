Osseo bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Osseo
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3 Squares Restaurant
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove
|Popular items
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm at The Grove
15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove
|Popular items
|BOURBON BBQ BURGER
|$16.25
Revier Farms beef, cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, house pickles, bourbon bbq sauce
|HOUSEMADE TOTS
|$11.00
stuffed with loads of cheese and served with housemade bacon ketchup
|CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH
|$15.25
Montamore crusted sourdough, cheddar, house pickles & onions, bourbon bbq sauce
GRILL
Malone’s Bar & Grill
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$15.95
Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.
|Firecracker Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Firecracker chicken strips, white rice, pico de gallo, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
