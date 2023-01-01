Chicken curry in Osseo
Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove
|chicken curry
|$16.00
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove
|Chicken Malai Curry
|$20.00
Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Coconut milk, yogurt and Blend of spices and topped with Cashews
|Chicken Curry Fried Rice
|$20.00
Chicken Breast Cooked with Blend of Spice and Mixed with White rice, Green peas,carrots Curry paste, Egg and Spring Onion.
|Chicken Curry
|$20.00
Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.