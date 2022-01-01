Chicken salad in Osseo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about 3 Squares Restaurant
2f83d0bf-c590-464c-b472-2bbe0517a884 image

GRILL

Malone’s Bar & Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
Crispy Buffalo chicken strips, celery, cucumbers, tomato, wontons, mixed cheese and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Frannies Chicken Salad$14.95
Coconut crusted chicken breast, diced tomato, egg, avocado, artichokes, mixed cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Frannies Chicken Salad$14.95
More about Malone’s Bar & Grill

