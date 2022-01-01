Chicken salad in Osseo
Osseo restaurants that serve chicken salad
3 Squares Restaurant
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Malone’s Bar & Grill
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crispy Buffalo chicken strips, celery, cucumbers, tomato, wontons, mixed cheese and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|Frannies Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Coconut crusted chicken breast, diced tomato, egg, avocado, artichokes, mixed cheese and honey mustard dressing.
