Chicken sandwiches in Osseo
Osseo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3 Squares Restaurant
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove
|Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
GRILL
Malone’s Bar & Grill
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove
|Teriyaki Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.95
With Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and bacon. Served with your choice of side.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Crispy breaded buffalo chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese on the side.
