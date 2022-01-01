Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Osseo

Osseo restaurants
Osseo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
herb marinated chicken breast, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, ciabatta
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
GRILL

Malone’s Bar & Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.95
With Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and bacon. Served with your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Crispy breaded buffalo chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese on the side.
Teriyaki Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.95
With Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and bacon. Served with your choice of side.
