Chutney in
Osseo
/
Osseo
/
Chutney
Osseo restaurants that serve chutney
Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove
No reviews yet
Mango Chutney
$5.00
sweet and spicy mango relish
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove
Avg 4.5
(303 reviews)
Tamarind Chutney
$5.00
Mint Chutney
$5.00
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine
