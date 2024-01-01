Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Osseo

Osseo restaurants
Osseo restaurants that serve chutney

Item pic

 

Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM

11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Chutney$5.00
sweet and spicy mango relish
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Item pic

 

Tandoor Indian Cuisine

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamarind Chutney$5.00
Mint Chutney$5.00
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine

