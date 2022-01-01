Curry in Osseo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

3 Squares Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Curry Bowl$99.00
house curry, bell peppers, chickpeas, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted cauliflower, green onion, cilantro, golden raisins, chopped peanuts, brown rice
More about 3 Squares Restaurant
Chicken Malai Curry image

 

Tandoor Indian Cuisine

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Malai Curry$20.00
Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Coconut milk, yogurt and Blend of spices and topped with Cashews
Chicken Curry$20.00
Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.
Goat Curry$22.00
Goat Meat Cooked with Curry Paste and Leaves. Goat Meat have Bone.
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine

