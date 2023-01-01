Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Osseo

Osseo restaurants
Osseo restaurants that serve curry chicken

Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM

11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken curry$16.00
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Chicken Malai Curry image

 

Tandoor Indian Cuisine

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Malai Curry$20.00
Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Coconut milk, yogurt and Blend of spices and topped with Cashews
Chicken Curry Fried Rice$20.00
Chicken Breast Cooked with Blend of Spice and Mixed with White rice, Green peas,carrots Curry paste, Egg and Spring Onion.
Chicken Curry$20.00
Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine

