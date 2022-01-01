Fried rice in Osseo
Urban Wok - Maple Grove - Arbor Lakes - Maple Grove
11656 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove
|Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF
|$9.99
Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY
|Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V
|$9.99
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove
|Lamb Curry Fried Rice
|$22.00
Lamb Cooked with Blend of Spice then Mixed with White Rice, Green peas, carrots, curry paste Egg and Spring Onion
|Beef Curry Fried Rice
|$21.00
Beef Cooked slowly and Mixed with Blend of spices, rice green peas and Egg
|Shrimp Curry Fried Rice
|$23.00
Shrimp Cooked slow with blend spices then Mixed with white rice, Green peas, Carrots, Curry paste Egg and Spring Onion.