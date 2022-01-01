Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Osseo

Osseo restaurants
Osseo restaurants that serve fried rice

Urban Wok - Maple Grove - Arbor Lakes - Maple Grove

11656 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF$9.99
Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY
Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V$9.99
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
More about Urban Wok - Maple Grove - Arbor Lakes - Maple Grove
Tandoor Indian Cuisine

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Curry Fried Rice$22.00
Lamb Cooked with Blend of Spice then Mixed with White Rice, Green peas, carrots, curry paste Egg and Spring Onion
Beef Curry Fried Rice$21.00
Beef Cooked slowly and Mixed with Blend of spices, rice green peas and Egg
Shrimp Curry Fried Rice$23.00
Shrimp Cooked slow with blend spices then Mixed with white rice, Green peas, Carrots, Curry paste Egg and Spring Onion.
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine

