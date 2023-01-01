Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Osseo

Go
Osseo restaurants
Toast

Osseo restaurants that serve greek salad

Rock Elm at The Grove image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern - Maple Grove

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK CHOPPED SALAD - FULL$14.00
romaine, power greens, feta, olives, pepperoncini, tomato, shaved onion,
greek vinaigrette
More about Rock Elm Tavern - Maple Grove
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove

Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street, Maple Grove

Avg 4.8 (1168 reviews)
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Osseo

Chicken Soup

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Short Ribs

Map

More near Osseo to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston