Greek salad in Osseo

Rock Elm Tavern - Maple Grove
15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove
|GREEK CHOPPED SALAD - FULL
|$14.00
romaine, power greens, feta, olives, pepperoncini, tomato, shaved onion,
greek vinaigrette
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove
Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street, Maple Grove
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas