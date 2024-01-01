Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Osseo
/
Osseo
/
Lassi
Osseo restaurants that serve lassi
Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.00
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove
Avg 4.5
(303 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$4.00
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine
