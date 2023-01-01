Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Osseo

Osseo restaurants
Toast

Osseo restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM

11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.00
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
House Naan image

 

Tandoor Indian Cuisine

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Naan$3.00
Flower Mixed egg, salt, sugar and Oil and then Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Flower mixed with salt, sugar, egg and oil then mixed with Minced Fresh Garlic and cilantro and cooked in the Tandoor oven
Onion Naan$4.00
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine

