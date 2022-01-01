Salmon in Osseo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Salmon$8.95
Grilled Salmon$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
Salmon Scramble.$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm at The Grove

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)
Takeout
MEDI SALMON$23.75
olive relish, chilled quinoa salad
Item pic

 

Tandoor

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Tikka$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp marinated with blend spices and then cooked in the Tandoor Oven then topped with Vegetables.
Salmon Curry$24.00
Salmon slow cooked with turmeric then cooked with house curry gravy then topped with tomatoes and cilntro
Salmon Tikka masala$24.00
Item pic

GRILL

Malone’s Bar & Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$16.95
8oz atlantic salmon
Grilled Salmon$14.95
8oz atlantic salmon
