Salmon in Osseo
Osseo restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3 Squares Restaurant
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$8.95
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
|Salmon Scramble.
|$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm at The Grove
15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove
|MEDI SALMON
|$23.75
olive relish, chilled quinoa salad
Tandoor
15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove
|Salmon Tikka
|$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp marinated with blend spices and then cooked in the Tandoor Oven then topped with Vegetables.
|Salmon Curry
|$24.00
Salmon slow cooked with turmeric then cooked with house curry gravy then topped with tomatoes and cilntro
|Salmon Tikka masala
|$24.00