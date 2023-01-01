Shrimp curry in Osseo
Osseo restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove
|Shrimp curry
|$20.00
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
Tandoor Indian Cuisine
15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove
|Shrimp Malai Curry
|$23.00
|Shrimp Curry
|$23.00
Shrimp slow cooked with turmeric then mixed with house gravy and then topped with cilantro
|Shrimp Curry Fried Rice
|$23.00
Shrimp Cooked slow with blend spices then Mixed with white rice, Green peas, Carrots, Curry paste Egg and Spring Onion.