Tacos in Osseo

Osseo restaurants
Osseo restaurants that serve tacos

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
Birria Taco$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice (does not come with fries)
More about 3 Squares Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm at The Grove

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)
Takeout
SHORT RIB TACOS$13.00
corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar, avocado cream, side of cornbread stuffing
SHORT RIB TACOS$13.00
corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar, avocado cream
SHORT RIB TACOS (LUNCH)$12.00
corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar, avocado cream *a side is not included with this lunch special*
More about Rock Elm at The Grove
GRILL

Malone’s Bar & Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.
More about Malone’s Bar & Grill

