Tacos in Osseo

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3 Squares Restaurant
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove
|Fish Taco
|$13.95
Blackened tilapia, slaw, blackbean & corn salsa, cilantro sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, pinto beans, tomatillo rice. (does not come with fries)
|Birria Taco
|$14.50
Braised short rib, birria sauce, flour tortilla, yellow onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro chili sour cream, pinto beans, tomatillo rice (does not come with fries)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm at The Grove
15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove
|SHORT RIB TACOS
|$13.00
corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar, avocado cream, side of cornbread stuffing
|SHORT RIB TACOS (LUNCH)
|$12.00
corn salsa, lettuce, cheddar, avocado cream *a side is not included with this lunch special*
GRILL
Malone’s Bar & Grill
12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
Lettuce, slaw mix, cucumber, pico de gallo and cheese with your favorite fixings on the side.
