Tikka masala in Osseo

Osseo restaurants that serve tikka masala

Item pic

 

Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM

11628 Fountains Drive North, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
chicen tikka masala$18.00
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Item pic

 

Tandoor Indian Cuisine

15607 Grove Cir N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer tikka Masala$19.00
Indian Cheese cooked with Makhani sauce, Fried Onion, Bell pepper and Heavy Milk.
Vegetable Tikka masala$18.00
Lamb Tikka masala$22.00
Lamb Stew Slow Cooked with Tomatoes sauce and then mixed with Green Pepper and Onion.
More about Tandoor Indian Cuisine

