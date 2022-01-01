Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Steakhouses
Osso Farm Restaurant
Closed today
471 Reviews
$$$
9145 Old State Road
Chardon, OH 44024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
9145 Old State Road, Chardon OH 44024
Nearby restaurants
Hambden Country Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Congins pizza Chardon
Come in and enjoy!
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Chardon
Come in and enjoy!
The Lodge at Bass Lake
Come in and enjoy!