Go
URBN image
Italian
Bars & Lounges

URBN

Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

640 North Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19130

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

640 North Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19130

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Warehouse on Watts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Libertee Grounds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

underground concepts

No reviews yet

the daily. coffee. comfort. more.

URBN

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston