Go
Toast

Carlina West Village

Osteria Carlina is a new little gem in the heart of the West Village. Specializing in Northern Italian cuisine, each dish is made respecting our authentic traditions with love and passion, presenting in both a classic and modern way. Osteria Carlina offers an intimate dining experience; Ambiance: casual elegance.

455 Hudson Street

No reviews yet

Location

455 Hudson Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henrietta Hudson

No reviews yet

Henrietta Hudson is New York City's premiere queer human bar built by lesbians.
Please help us during this difficult time by purchasing a gift card.
Angel Drive:
$500 Gift Card - Brick on Our Wall
$1000 Gift Card - Brick + Lifetime Cover Keychain
$1500 - Private Event (email us) + Brick
$2000 - Private Event + Lifetime Cover + Brick
Founded in 1991 we have served the LGBTQ community world wide offering the finest in service and events.
Private Event: 20 People with a 3-hour Premium Open Bar. If you purchase, email us at henihudson@gmail.com

Westville Hudson

No reviews yet

Casual American Food

Cafe Altro - Pop-Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston