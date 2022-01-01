Go
Osteria da Nino

Family owned Italian/Sicilian restaurant located next to Village of Shirlington.

2900 S QUINCY ST • $$

Avg 4.3 (964 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata$22.00
Lemon Caper Sauce. Pan seared chicken breast served with spaghetti tossed in lemon caper sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta$18.00
Eggplant parmigiana served with spaghetti & tomato sauce (vegetarian)
Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, frisee, shaved parmesan, strawberries, candies walnuts, lemon vinaigrette (vegetarian, gluten free)
Tagliatelle Bolognese$21.00
Ribbon pasta, beef, veal and pork ragu, parmesan
Salmon$22.00
Norwegian salmon, sauteed brocolini, fingerling potatos, salmoriglio
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, basil (vegetarian)
Rigatoni Carbonara$19.00
Rigatoni, egg yolk, pecorino, guanciale, black pepper
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons (vegetarian)
Orechiette Sausage$19.00
Ear shaped pasta, pepperoncino, sweet sausage, broccolini, pecorino cheese
Linguine Pesto$17.00
Linguine with fresh pesto (vegetarian). Add burrata cheese or shrimp to your order!
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2900 S QUINCY ST

ARLINGTON VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

