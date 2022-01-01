Osteria G
At the OG we give you old world Italian with a small amount of new world Italian, but always with finest and freshest ingredients available. Huge wine list with over 35 bottles by the glass. Beautiful decor taking you back to Italy. We hope to see you soon
PASTA
5160 Sunset Lake Rd #101 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5160 Sunset Lake Rd #101
Apex NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Springs Pizza and Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Cristo's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Papi's Cuban Cafe
From our family to yours, gracias por su apoyo.