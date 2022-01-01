Go
Osteria I Nonni

Osteria I Nonni is a lively and award winning Italian restaurant nestled in the heart Lilydale, MN. Our chef acquires the freshest and finest ingredients to craft the seasonal menu. The dining room offers our patrons an intimate and classy atmosphere with superb, attentive service. For the casual guest our bar has ample seating and allows the diner to choose from the same seasonal menu. I Nonni specializes in authentically inspired Italian cuisine that changes with the season. An extensive award winning wine list along with a full bar featuring regional Italian spirits and grappe, I Nonni truly offers their guests a complete and delightful dining experience.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

981 Sibley Memorial Hwy • $$$

Avg 4.3 (503 reviews)
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering

Location

981 Sibley Memorial Hwy

St. Paul MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
