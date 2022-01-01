Osteria I Nonni
Osteria I Nonni is a lively and award winning Italian restaurant nestled in the heart Lilydale, MN. Our chef acquires the freshest and finest ingredients to craft the seasonal menu. The dining room offers our patrons an intimate and classy atmosphere with superb, attentive service. For the casual guest our bar has ample seating and allows the diner to choose from the same seasonal menu. I Nonni specializes in authentically inspired Italian cuisine that changes with the season. An extensive award winning wine list along with a full bar featuring regional Italian spirits and grappe, I Nonni truly offers their guests a complete and delightful dining experience.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
981 Sibley Memorial Hwy • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
981 Sibley Memorial Hwy
St. Paul MN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
RAS Ethiopian Restaurant, Bar & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
King and I Thai
Come in and enjoy!
St. Paul Tap
Drink Local tap beer featuring the best in St Paul & Minnesota brewed beers. Play all of our arcade games as well as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy great food and drink while playing our games and watching your favorite sports on TV.
Juice Wisely
Cold-pressed juices, fresh smoothies and bowls.