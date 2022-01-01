Osteria il Muro
Grazie!
311 West Congress Street
Location
311 West Congress Street
Denton TX
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Juicy Pig Barbecue
Local barbecue in the heart of Denton, TX.
West Oak Coffee Bar
Moving out of gratitude for people, coffee, and culture.
Andy's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Barley and Board - Denton
Come in and enjoy!