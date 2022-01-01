Osteria La Buca - Melrose

ORGANICO

ORGANICO is a restaurant and market that only uses organic and wild-caught ingredients. Unlike other "organic" restaurants, we are extremely strict with our sourcing from proteins to oils and spices. If its not organic, we aren't serving it. Our mission is to make organic food the norm again - just like the old days. We think its time to get back to the basics. The highest quality ingredients unadulterated and unprocessed. No B.S!

Proudly we can say that, together with our conscious customers, we have directly supported 1000's of acres of organic american farmland. Each order supports farmers dedicated to organic and regenerative farming practices and also helps drive demand for more of it. Together, we as a community, are building a cleaner future - 1 meal at a time.

