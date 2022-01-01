Osteria La Buca - Sherman Oaks
ITALIAN TRADITION, CALIFORNIA FARMING
IN THE VEIN OF A TRADITIONAL ITALIAN OSTERIA AS A CASUAL, LOCAL GATHERING PLACE FOR FOOD, FRIENDS AND WINE, OUR MENU REFLECTS A LESS COMPLICATED CLASSIC GRASS ROOTS APPROACH TO ITALIAN COUNTRY FOOD INSPIRED BY OUR BACK YARD HERE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.
OUR CORE BELIEF: GREAT FOOD NEED NOT BE ELABORATE OR OVERWROUGHT, BUT RATHER FRESH, UNCOMPLICATED AND WELL EXECUTED IN ORDER TO GET OUT OF THE WAY OF THE INGREDIENTS AND FIND THE JOY IN THEIR INNATE FLAVORS AND QUALITIES.
THE JOY OF EATING SEASONALLY, SIMPLY AND WELL AMONG GOOD COMPANY IS ONE SHARED BY ALL AT OSTERIA LA BUCA. IT IS WITH THIS SIMPLE THOUGHT IN MIND THAT WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US TO CELEBRATE AND HAVE A SEAT AT OUR TABLE.
14235 Ventura Blvd.
Location
14235 Ventura Blvd.
Sherman Oaks CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
