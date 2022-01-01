Go
Toast

Osteria Langhe

Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.

2824 W Armitage Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)

Popular Items

Pane$6.00
Grilled bread, citrus herb butter
Zuppa Funghi$15.00
cream of mushroom soup, ciabatta croutons, chive oil
Pesce$29.00
seared sea scallops, asparagus, artichokes, sunny egg, calabrian chile honey
Ragu$23.00
Linguine, northern meat ragu, parmigiano
Coniglio$34.00
prosciutto wrapped rabbit loins, pork belly, mixed mushrooms, creamy polenta, black truffle jus
Plin$18.00
hand pinched ravioli, la tur cheese, thyme, butter
Insalata$13.00
fregola & quinoa, shaved brussel sprouts, artichoke, tomato, parmigiano, pink peppercorn dressing, crispy bacon
Plin$19.00
house pinched la tur cheese ravioli, thyme, butter
Vitello Tonnato$15.00
poached piemontese beef, tuna citrus caper aioli, arugula, crispy egg
Panna Cotta$10.00
vanilla pudding, espresso syrup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2824 W Armitage Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bungalow by Middle Brow

No reviews yet

hey! we like to ferment things. including twigs. and socks. but mostly foodstuffs. ... oh and then we play EBO TAYLOR everyday. sound and vision. beck hansen is fake news.

Revolution Brewpub

No reviews yet

Fresh beer and scratch-made food in the heart of Logan Square.

Parson's Chicken and Fish

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Navigator Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston