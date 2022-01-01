Osteria Langhe
Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.
2824 W Armitage Ave • $$$
2824 W Armitage Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
