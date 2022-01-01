Go
Osteria LuCa

Osteria LuCa is an Italian-style eatery with Artisan pizza, hot and cold antipasti, housemade pasta, wood-fired meats, fresh seafood, specialty cocktails, craft beer, and well – chosen Italian wines.

4127 Park Road • $

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti$23.00
Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons & Asiago Frico
Classic Cheese$14.00
Blended Mozzeralla & Provolone
Pepperoni$15.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Hand Crushed Tomatoes
Margherita$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Crushed Tomatoes
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze
Wild Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions$16.00
Taleggio, Fontina, Fresh Thyme
LuCa House Salad$12.00
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onions, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinaigrette
TRUE Meatballs$14.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Bread
Meat Lovers$17.00
Bacon, Soppressata, Sausage
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4127 Park Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
