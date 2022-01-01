Go
Osteria Marco

PIZZA

1453 Larimer St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)

Popular Items

Luca's Wild Mushroom Fusilli$21.00
House-Made Spirals of Pasta with Wild Mushrooms, Parmesan, Cream & Truffle Oil.
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
The Classic.
Arugula Salad$9.00
Peppery Arugula, Pecorino, Pickled Red Onion, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
Wild Mushroom Pizza$17.00
Taleggio Fonduta, Truffle Oil & Mushrooms.
Radiatore Bolognese$25.00
Fat, Ruffled House-Made Pasta with House Bolognese, San Marzano Tomato & Parmesan.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$28.00
*SPICY* Fat Ribbons of House-Made Pasta, Prawns, Garlic, San Marzano Tomato, Calabrian Chile & Basil.
Caesar Salad$12.00
A Classic Caesar. White Anchovy & Shaved Parmesan + Optional Choice of Protein.
Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs$23.00
Tomato Basil Sauce with Meatballs
Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.
House-Made Burrata$14.00
Creamy Sweet Center, Firm Edge. Made in House Daily. Served with Grilled Bread.
Location

1453 Larimer St

Denver CO

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
