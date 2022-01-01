Go
Osteria Marzano

Executive Chef Carmine Marzano is adding a fresh twist on classic Italian dishes, and creating local and seasonal fare made with top-quality ingredients. A sophisticated venue for lunch, drinks, or dinner, our restaurant and bar serve up classic brick oven pizzas, delicious handmade pastas, hearty main courses and a well-curated wine, beer and cocktail selection.

PIZZA

6361 Walker Ln #140, • $$

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Scallopine$23.00
Served with a side of spaghetti pomodoro!
Spaghetti Alla Chitarra$22.95
Homemade spaghetti with shrimp, zucchini, and capers in a spicy tomato sauce.
Calamari$15.95
A combination of rings and tentacles, floured and lightly fried. Served with fresh lemon and our signature marinara sauce.
Lasagna Alla Bolognese$20.95
Homemade layered pasta with bolognese sauce, besciamella, ricotta, and parmigiano.
Can not be made a a Gluten Free or Whole Wheat option.
Tagliolini Al Funghi e Crema$18.95
Homemade tagliolini with sautéed mushrooms in a cream and parmigiano sauce.
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese di Vitello$19.95
Homemade fettuccine pasta sautéed in a veal and
pancetta bolognese sauce.
Garlic Bread$6.00
Comes with Parmigiano cheese.
Bruschetta$12.95
Diced tomatoes, EVOO, garlic, and basil on toasted bread.
Plain Cheese Pizza$12.00
Bucatini All'amatriciana$20.95
A hollow spaghetti with pancetta, onion, spicy tomato sauce, and pecorino cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6361 Walker Ln #140,

Alexandria VA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
