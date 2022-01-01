Go
Osteria Morini - DC

Bringing the cuisine and convivial spirit of Northern Italy to Washington DC.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

301 Water St SE • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)

Popular Items

Crostini$2.00
grilled bread, roasted garlic oil
Tiramisu$13.00
mascarpone mousse, espresso soaked lady fingers, amaretto, candied cocoa nibs
Romana$14.00
romaine lettuce, anchovy vinaigrette, parmigiano, garlic bread crumbs
Tagliatelle$26.00
ragu antica, soffrito, parmigiano
Cappelletti$27.00
truffled ricotta ravioli, melted butter, prosciutto
Campanelle Nero$26.00
squid ink pasta, calabrian chile, shrimp, scallops, tomato
Gnocchi$24.00
brown butter, baby squash, pea leaves, caper gremolata
Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
pomodoro, basil (add meatballs +$8)
Polpettine$17.00
prosciutto and mortadella meatballs, pomodoro, whipped ricotta, grilled bread (contains nuts)
Rigatoni$24.00
wild mushroom ragu, tomato, parmigiano, rosemary oil
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 Water St SE

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
