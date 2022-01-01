Go
Osteria Morini and Nicoletta NJ.

Bringing the cuisine and convivial spirit of Northern Italy to Bernardsville, NJ.

PIZZA

107 Morristown Rd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$19.00
jersey tomato pomodoro, fresh local mozzarella, basil
Mista$13.00
boston bib, raddicio, romane, shaved asparagus, spring carrots, fennel, red pepper, champagne vinaigrette, robiolina crostini
Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
breaded chicken, san marzano tomatoes, burrata
choice of rigatoni or spinach
Tagliatelle Bolognese$24.00
pasta ribbons, ragu' bolognese, parmesan
Chopped Salad$13.00
romaine, radicchio, pepperoni, prosciutto cotto, olives, chickpeas, provolone, roasted red peppers, herbed vinaigrette
Calabrese$23.00
thick cut pepperoni, fennel sausage, red onions, mozzarella
Classica$17.00
whole milk mozzarella, aged parmigiano, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Polpettine$15.00
prosciutto & pistachio-mortadella meatballs, pomodoro, ricotta, parmesan
Pollo al Forno$25.00
herb-roasted chicken, sugar snap peas, lemon, thyme-infused sugo
Romana$11.00
romaine lettuce, anchovy vinaigrette, parmigiano, garlic bread crumbs
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

107 Morristown Rd

Bernardsville NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
