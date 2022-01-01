Go
Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field

Bringing the cuisine and convivial spirit of Northern Italy to Long Island!!

630 Old Country Road #1039G

Popular Items

Nocciola$11.00
whipped chocolate ganache, hazelnut mousse, chocolate hazelnut crunch
Cappelletti$25.00
truffle ricotta ravioli, butter, prosciutto
Spaghetti with Meatballs$15.00
spaghetti with pomodoro sauce and meatballs (*contains nuts)
Polpettine$16.00
prosciutto and mortadella meatballs, pomodoro, robiolina, parmigiano,
contains nuts
Rigatoni$25.00
wild mushroom, truffle crema, radicchio, moliterno
Tagliatelle$25.00
bolognese ragu, parmigiano
Mafalde$30.00
ribbon pasta, shrimp, crab, chili butter, lemon, basil
Location

630 Old Country Road #1039G

Garden City NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
