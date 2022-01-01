Osteria Morini - NY

Osteria Morini brings the soulful cuisine and convivial spirit of Emilia-Romagna in northern Italy to Manhattan’s vibrant SoHo neighborhood. Known as the Italian Breadbasket, this region is also the birthplace of some of the flavors and ingredients most commonly associated with Italian cuisine worldwide: prosciutto, mortadella, parmigiano, and balsamic vinegar.

In Italian, “osteria” means a place where the owner “hosts” guests. We offer lunch and dinner daily, and brunch Saturday and Sunday.

Chef White dismantled and shipped components from an Italian 1700s-era farmhouse to create the unique décor. The semi-open kitchen allows for guests to watch the action of their meal preparation unfold. Executive Chef Bill Dorrler oversees the kitchen operations at Osteria Morini, led daily by Chef di Cucina Andrew Minitelli. Osteria Morini’s wine list was curated by AMG Beverage Director Hristo Zisovski to include wines native to this part of Italy.



218 Lafayette St • $$$