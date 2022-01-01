Go
Osteria Nichols Hills

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

6430 Avondale Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)

Popular Items

Local Greens$11.00
seasonal local greens, pecorino romano, house anchovy vinaigrette / GF
Crispy Truffle Potato Jackets$13.00
crispy fried potato skins, truffle oil, shaved grana padano, lemon aioli
Gnocchi Wild Mushroom$22.00
wild mushroom, truffle oil, garlic, black truffle crème sauce, crispy fried shallots / GF UPON REQUEST
14" Margherita Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, basil, heirloom cherry tomatoes, la fira olive oil
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$17.00
freshly ground black pepper, shaved pecorino romano / GF UPON REQUEST
14" Tartufi Pizza$19.00
wild mushroom, fontina, roasted garlic, black truffle crème sauce, truffle oil
Kid's Pizza$10.00
Small kid's pizza
Pappardelle Bolognese$23.00
nichiyobi beef bolognese, torn basil, la fira olive oil, shaved pecorino romano / GF UPON REQUEST
14" Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
spicy pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, oregano, tomato sugo
14" Meatball Pizza$18.00
fresh mozzarella, red peppers, shallots, pepperoncini, tomato sugo
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

6430 Avondale Dr

Nichols Hills OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
