Osteria Papavero

Lucille

No reviews yet

Lucille is a tri-level fresh cocktail, craft beer, pizza and shared platters venue located at the gateway of Madison’s historic culinary and entertainment center – the First Settlement District of Madison, WI.

Our locally-sourced, yet globally inspired menu features wood-fired pizza, Wisco-Detroit cheddar-crusted black steel pan pizza and artfully crafted Pan-Latin cuisine. All is complemented by an extensive house-selected rum program and curated beer list celebrating best breweries from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.

