Go
Toast

Osteria Saporino BYOB

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

1051 County Line Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (605 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1051 County Line Rd

Huntingdon Valley PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lee's Hoagie House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

No reviews yet

Hankering for a good, old-fashioned, home-cooked meal? From pizza to filet, everything we create is freshly prepared daily on our premises. We have and will always use only the top ingredients available. The best part is there is something for everyone on the menu; for the young, to the young-at-heart.
Our spacious dining room seats up to 250 people, with plenty of seating for large parties; and our Chef's Galley can accommodate small private parties up to 40 guests.
So come on down. We'll save you a seat!
Too tired to go out? Everything on our menu is available for take out or delivery right to your door.
CONTACT US or call 215-322-7272

Palz Tap House

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business...

The Iron Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston